Bus company Stagecoach has been fined £380,000 after one of its employees was crushed between a reversing bus and a stationary vehicle.

The employee was working at the company’s Torquay depot on the morning of October 3, 2019.

The employee was caught between the two vehicles, suffering multiple arm fractures which required six titanium plates and 65 metal staples between his wrist and elbow.

Stagecoach Devon had one sole banksman, who was occupied at the time of the incident. As a result, bus drivers would assist each other manouvering buses, despite not being trained.

An Investigation by the Health and Safety Executive revealed that Stagecoach Devon Limited failed to put a suitable and sufficient risk assessment in place.

At Plymouth Magistrates court, the company pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE Inspector James Collins said:

“Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training to their workers in the safe system of work.

“If a suitable safe system of work had been in place prior to the incident, the life changing injuries sustained by the employee could have been prevented.”

The company was fined £380,000 and ordered to pay costs of £18,000.