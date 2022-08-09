The statue of pioneering black footballer and Plymouth Argyle legend Jack Leslie will be unveiled outside Home Park in October.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at 12pm on Friday 7 October. A crowd of footballing dignitaries, sponsors and supporters, as well as many members of Jack Leslie's family will gather for the big reveal.

Leslie was called up for England in 1925 but was later denied his place due to the colour of his skin.

Campaign co-founders, Greg Foxsmith and Matt Tiller said: "We are delighted to announce the unveiling after a long, but hugely rewarding journey.

"Telling Jack’s story in Plymouth and across the UK has been inspiring to us and those who have heard it.

"To have the support of so many is incredible, and we can’t wait to reveal the final work. The statue and plinth will celebrate Jack’s life and achievements as well as tell the story of that injustice of 1925.

"It will be a proud moment for everyone involved when the monument is revealed outside Home Park where Jack plied his trade for so many years.

Andy Edwards making the statue Credit: The Jack Leslie campaign

Who is Jack Leslie?

Jack Leslie signed for Plymouth Argyle in 1921 and scored 137 goals in 400 appearances before injury forced his retirement in 1934. Lauded as a true Argyle legend, he is now more widely known as the first black footballer to have been selected for England in 1925.

Within days, his name disappeared from the team chosen to play Ireland in October that year. Back in the 1920s and 30s, Jack Leslie was a huge hit with Plymouth fans as the team won promotion to Division Two in 1930. He then became club captain.

Jack Leslie’s three granddaughters, Lyn, Gill, and Lesley, who have supported the effort from the very start are looking forward to the unveiling.

“We are all so excited to see the completed statue of grandad and join family and supporters at the unveiling.

"It will be amazing to see him, at long last, being acknowledged for the brilliant footballer he was, and we hope this monument inspires the youth of tomorrow to reach for their own goals."

The statue will stand atop a granite plinth inscribed with information about Jack’s story Credit: The Jack Leslie campaign

The campaign commissioned Andy Edwards, a renowned artist who has created many of the top sporting works in the country, including the Stanley Matthews monument at Stoke City FC.

He has just put the final touches to his work, which is now being cast in bronze at Castle Fine Arts Foundry.

Meanwhile, Plymouth construction firm Ryearch, which has been delivering the Home Park improvements this summer, has laid the foundations and will work with the foundry to install the final piece.

The statue will stand atop a granite plinth inscribed with information about Jack’s exploits, while the surrounding landscaping will commemorate key sponsors of the project.