Woman's drink spiked while out with friends at Bristol nightclub

A 22-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital after her drink was spiked while out with friends at a Bristol nightclub.

Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV images of men who officers say could aid their investigation.

The incident happened on Friday 13 May at around 2.40am at Lizard Lounge, in Queens Road. Her friends stayed with her, and she was taken to hospital where she was later discharged.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We hope the men, pictured, may be able to assist our enquiries.

"If you are able to identify the men in the CCTV or have any further information which could aid the investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222113284."