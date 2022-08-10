Tens of thousands of people will descend on Newquay this weekend for the return of Boardmasters Festival.

The UK’s biggest international surf and music festival opens its gates at 4pm today (August 10) for five days of live music, surfing and sun.

Around 50,000 people are expected to arrive between now and Sunday - with 60% of campers arriving today.

Boardmasters takes place at two festival sites in Newquay. The main arena and camping is situated on a clifftop at Watergate Bay and the surfing element of the festival will be held on Fistral Beach, where there is also a beach bar and a shopping village.

A shuttle bus service will take people from Watergate Bay down to Fistral Beach.

What's the weather forecast for Boardmasters 2022?

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures of 28C on Friday and Saturday and 25C on Sunday. Visitors to the festival have been reminded to stay hydrated, top up on sun cream and not drink an excessive amount of alcohol.

What's the best way to get there?

Boardmasters is encouraging lift-sharing, train and coach travel to this year's event, as part of its sustainability plea.

The closest railway station is Newquay, which is a ten-minute journey to the main arena.

A shuttle bus service runs from just outside the station to the festival site.

Buses to the main arena at Watergate Bay go from outside the Great Western Hotel while buses for the Fistral Beach portion of the event leave from outside Burger King.

Great Western Railway is running 13 additional trains to and from Newquay during Boardmasters, but customers must have a seat reservation to travel

Who is on the line-up for Boardmasters Festival 2022?

There are dozens of huge acts set to perform at this year's Boardmasters Festival with George Ezra, Bastille and Kings of Leon set to headline.

Other acts include Idles, Self Esteem, Disclosure, Sam Ryder, Shy FX, The Wombats and more.

How to get tickets to Boardmasters 2022

Saturday tickets, standard camping and the afterparty are sold out - but day tickets for Friday and Sunday are still available from £80 plus booking fee. VIP camping is also still available.

You do not need a ticket for the Fistral Beach portion of the festival.

The items banned from this year's Boardmasters Festival

Barbecues and camping stoves are banned from the festival's campsites due to the fire risk they pose.

Glass bottles, straight spirits (alcohol), candles, sky lanterns and unofficial hi-vis jackets are also banned.

The full list of banned items, as well as the answers to other frequently asked questions can be found here.