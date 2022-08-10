The fireworks displays at this year's Bristol International Balloon Fiesta have been cancelled due to the fire risk posed by recent hot weather.

Fireworks finales were set to take place after the nightglow display on Thursday 11 August and Saturday 13 August.

Both have now been cancelled due to recent spells of hot weather causing dry ground around Ashton Court, where the fiesta is held, meaning there is an increased fire risk.

Chairman of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta voluntary board Chris Allcock said: "As organisers, we are having to take a number of precautions for the safety of our customers and the protection of our beautiful home at Ashton Court.

"Sadly the fireworks present a significant risk because of the wide firing range and potential for fallout to cause a fire.

"We are putting into place a number of additional fire precautions around the balloons and nightglow to ensure that we can operate safely in the current scorching weather.

"Our main attractions, including the fiestas morning and afternoon ascents and the new Brizzle Kicks with Pip and Posy area, will ensure visitors will have a brilliant free weekend.”

People are being asked not to take barbecues or cooking stoves to the fiesta this year due to the dry weather.