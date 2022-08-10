Bristol has submitted an official bid to host Eurovision 2023, according to the city's mayor.

As runners-up in this year's competition, the UK was confirmed to host next year's Eurovision because Ukraine, who won this year, are unable to host due to the ongoing war.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees announced that Bristol would bid to host the event during Bristol Pride and has now confirmed it has been submitted.

If the city is successful, the contest will be held at the site of the YTL Arena in Filton.

Mr Rees said: "We've submitted #Bristol's bid to host Eurovision 2023 on behalf of #Ukraine.

"Hundreds of Ukrainians now call our City of Sanctuary home – we've put them at the heart of our bid.

"With @YTL_Arena, we'd custom-build the perfect #Eurovision at the Brabazon Hangars."

Other c ities which have already announced their bids include Newcastle, London, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Leeds.

The UK has hosted the contest on eight previous occasions, in London, Edinburgh, Harrogate and Birmingham.

The shortlist of cities in the running to host the competition will be revealed on Friday 12 August.

But the bookies do not fancy Bristol's chances, giving the city 25\1 odds - the second worst rate just ahead of Edinburgh.

The BBC has said the UK city will be selected in a "two-stage process", against requirements which assess the city's "capacity and capability".