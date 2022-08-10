A large cannabis factory has been discovered inside a disused primary school in Gloucester.

Hundreds of plants were found inside the old school building in Tredworth and seized by Gloucestershire Police.

In a statement issued today (10 August), the force said it uncovered the cannabis farm - which was spread over three stories in eight different rooms - on 29 July.

Officers found a total of 1,700 plants and 500 seedlings.

Police also recovered extensive industrial-level equipment from the building.

So far, no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who suspects drug dealing or suspicious activity to report it straight away using an online form.

Alternatively, you can contact police on 101, or give information anonymously to charity Crimestoppers.

