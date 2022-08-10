Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Bristol woman 10 years ago have called off their forensic search of a pub in the city.

Avon and Somerset Police had been searching the Barrelhouse in Clifton a decade after Claire Holland was last seen.

The 32-year-old disappeared after a night out at a different city centre pub in June 2012.

Last week, 40-year-old Darren Osment from Patchway was remanded in custody charged with her murder. He is due to go on trial in March next year.

Officers leading the forensic investigation say the search at the pub has been stood down as it has yielded "nothing significant" in relation to her disappearance.

Police officers investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland have been carrying out a search at the Barrelhouse pub Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “Searches have taken place at the Barrelhouse pub in Gordon Road, Clifton, over the past week.

"These searches have now concluded and nothing of significance was found.

“We’d like to reiterate that the tenants of the pub, both present and former, have no connection with our investigation into Claire’s disappearance.

"We’d like to thank the present owners for their co-operation and understanding while we carried out these essential enquiries.

"The local community have also been extremely supportive during this operational activity and we’re grateful for their patience.

“Claire’s family have been updated on this latest development and remain fully supported by a specialist family liaison officer.”