The family of a man who was shot and killed in Plymouth have paid tribute to him ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death.

Stephen Washington, 59, was one of five people killed by gunman Jake Davison in the Keyham area of the city on August 12 last year.

He was described as a friendly and outgoing person who would "help anyone at the drop of a hat" and "loved animals".

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Keyham tragedy, Mr Washington's family have issued a statement thanking people for their support.

Tributes left in Keyham for the five victims Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

They said: “We the Washington family would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind support through the tragic events of 12 August 2021.

“Our hearts and thoughts are still with the other families and survivors as we move forward towards the inquest in January.

“We miss Stephen every day and we are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day. The grandchildren miss him dreadfully as they miss his fun and games and tickle sessions.

“We know as a family we will support each other through.

“We ask to be left alone now by the media so that we can focus on the inquest.

“Once again thank you for all the help and support given by everyone.”

The other four victims of the tragedy were Maxine Davison, the gunman's mother, Lee Martyn and his three-year-old daughter Sophie, and talented artist Kate Shepherd.

A vigil will take place on the anniversary of the Keyham tragedy on Friday 12 August.

A private ceremony will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Royal Parade at 11am. It will be an invite-only service and guests will include the first responders on the scene.

At 7pm on the same day, a vigil will take place for the Keyham community in North Down Crescent Park. The wider Plymouth community will also be able to pay their respects and light candles near Smeaton’s Tower at the Hoe from the same time.