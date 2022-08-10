Play Brightcove video

This time last year six people were shot and killed on the streets of Plymouth.

The incident resonated across the city and beyond.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary, four Plymouth residents from very different walks of life have been speaking to ITV West Country about their memories of that night, and how it has changed the place they call home.

'I remember the fans really coming together'

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says the club was a big part of helping the city recover. Credit: ITV News

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher said: "I remember coming to the stadium on the Saturday and the atmosphere was a little bit subdued.

"We'd had a member of staff affected, but I remember the fans really coming together.

"I think we scored a goal late on and the emotion that came out of everybody was something that didn't happen throughout the rest of the season."

He added: "The news obviously spread up and down the country and it just showed what a good community this is, when everybody can stick together through good times and tough times. It's a special place to be."

'There was so much love in the city'

Street Factory co-founder Jo Gorniak says the city has 'work to be done' Credit: ITV News

Street Factory co-founder Jo Gorniak said: "It was the first time I had ever seen politicians, the council, leaders of the city and local businesses all become one. We all came down to the same level.

"It was one of those moments where you could see we were all human, there was so much love in the city."

But Jo added there is still "work to be done" in the city.

"I feel like the foundations are starting to be built," she said. "The real people of Plymouth are now being heard and seen and valued."

'Numb shock'

Plymouth Live crime reporter Carl Eve says he remembers the 'numb shock' of realising what had happened Credit: ITV News

Plymouth Live's crime reporter Carl Eve was one of those reporting from the scene.

"I've dealt with murder cases before, I've written about terrorism," he said.

"I think it was just the numb shock of something like that happening in Plymouth. It would have been unusual in any town, but Plymouth is by comparison a very safe place. It takes a while just to take it in."

Carl added: "Grief is always individual. Whoever dies it's the family who deal with it. Wives, husbands, brothers, siblings, children. The rest of us just deal with the shock.

"Some people rally round naturally and offer help - but for a lot of people you just try to move on from it."

'It's very difficult to move on from such a tragedy. '

Rev Jonathan Devereux says it is difficult for the families of the victims to move on. Credit: ITV News

Rev Jonathan Devereux, vicar of St Mark's Church, said: "It was a complete whirlwind.

"There were so many people dealing with so many different emotions. People who were concerned that it might happen again, people who were in complete shock.

"There is a desire to remember what happened. It's very difficult to move on from such a tragedy.

"But there is also a strengthening of will and a resolve to make something good come out of something bad."