A weather warning for extreme heat is prompting a plea for people not to use barbecues or camping stoves in parts of the South West.

The 50,000 people who are attending Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall this weekend are among those being urged not to use disposable barbecues or camping stoves while at the event.

Any cooking equipment is banned at the festival's campsites.

In a statement, Cornwall Council said: "If you're off to Boardmasters, please note that cooking isn't allowed on the campsites.

"Please, no BBQs, camping stoves, cookers, or campfires. It doesn't take much to start a wildfire."

A temporary ban on barbecues and open fires has also been introduced by Dartmoor National Park in a bid to prevent wild fires.

In a statement, the park said: "Fires spread quickly across moorland vegetation and can be devastating to the landscape and wildlife, especially ground-nesting birds.

"Fires also put livestock and members of the public at risk."

Bristol Balloon Fiesta has also cancelled its firework displays this weekend, with a ban on barbecues and camping stoves also being introduced at Ashton Court throughout the fiesta.