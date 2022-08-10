The iconic Red Arrows are set to fly over Cornwall tonight as part of Falmouth Week.

The aerobatic display team will put on a display in Falmouth at 6pm this evening (Wednesday 10 August).

The Red Arrows is one of the world's best air display teams, put together to demonstrate the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

The team are set to fly in Cornwall tonight as part of Falmouth Week, which is running until August 14.

Often flying in their trademark diamond formation, the Red Arrows have been performing since 1965.

The last time the Red Arrows were in Cornwall was during the G7 Summit over Carbis bay.

The show also marked the team’s first appearance in Cornwall since 2018.

The Red Arrows will be back in the West Country later this month when they make an appearance at Sidmouth Airshow, in Devon, on August 26