A 34-year-old woman from Wiltshire has died after the motorbike she was riding collided with a car near Bere Regis in Dorset.

The crash happened just before 8pm last night (Tuesday 9 August) at Woodbury Cross on the A35.

Dorset Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. The crash involved a green Kawsaki motorcycle and a black Audi TT. The driver of the Audi was not injured.

The road was closed between Bloxworth and Bere Regis while collision investigators examined the scene.

Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this very difficult time.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway and I am appealing to anyone who was travelling along the A35 at the time and either witnessed the collision or captured anything of relevance on dashcam to please contact Dorset Police.

“I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding during the road closures while emergency services responded to the incident, and we investigated the scene.”