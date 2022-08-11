Police have launched an appeal to try to find the owner of two French bulldogs found in a car in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police were called by a member of the public who was concerned for the welfare of two dogs left in a parked vehicle during the heatwave today (11 August).

Detectives say the car was being driven on false plates and had been registered as off the road by its last keeper, who was from Aberdare.

Two French bulldogs were found inside the vehicle in Redcliffe Parade, Bristol, at around 8.15am.

It comes as an amber weather warning is in place for much of the country, including Bristol. The RSPCA has issued warnings for people not to leave animals in hot cars.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: " The two dogs are believed to be around six months old. One is white, the other fawn.

"They’re currently being cared for at a local station while we make enquiries to trace the owner, but will be handed to the animal rescue centre in due course."

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222192300, or complete our online appeals form.