A house in Cheltenham has been left severely damaged after a car crashed into it.

The incident happened at around 7.30am on 10 June and Gloucestershire Police have today (11 August) released images of a man they want to identify.

The driver of the car - a Citreon C4 - fled the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "The collision took place on Malden Road in Fairview and resulted in significant damage to the front of a house.

"The driver of the car, a Citroen C4, ran away after driving in the wrong direction down a one way street and colliding with the building.

Gloucestershire Police want to speak to the man pictured

"Attending officers found that the vehicle was uninsured, untaxed and had no MOT."

Officers would now like assistance from the public to identify the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is asked to complete an online form quoting incident 53 of 10 June.

Alternatively information can be submitted by calling 101 or anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.