Comedian Bill Bailey has raised more than £112,000 after completing a 100-mile walk along the South West Coast Path in memory of Sean Lock.

Sean Lock died on August 16 last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

To mark the one-year anniversary of his death, Bill Bailey took on a charity hike from Bude on Cornwall to Combe Martin in Devon - walking along the South West Coast Path.

He said he was inspired by the hikes he used to take with Sean Lock.

The comedian completed the walk alongside some of Sean's friends and family members, with fellow comedians Lee Mack and Kevin Eldon joining him for sections of the walk.

Bill Bailey said: "I have just been knocked out by the number of people who have come up to me, handed me money in the street just offering donations.

"Talking to people, hearing their stories of how cancer has been in their lives. How they’ve lost loved ones, it’s been quite moving."

The original target was £75,000 which was achieved before the walk reached its halfway point. The total currently stands at a little more than £112,000.