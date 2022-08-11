Waste and recycling crews in Cornwall will be starting their rounds earlier in the morning for the rest of the week as an amber warning for extreme heat has come into force.

Cornwall Council asked people in north, mid and east Cornwall to put their rubbish out for collection by 6am today (11 August) and tomorrow (12 August) so that crews can be kept "safe" from the hottest temperatures.

It comes as the Met Office's second highest state of alert has been introduced, which could see temperatures reaching the mid-thirties over the coming days.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Council said: "Due to the hot weather, rubbish, recycling and garden waste collections will take place from 6am in parts of Cornwall Thursday - and Friday to help keep our crews safe.

"The earlier collections will take place in north, mid and east Cornwall where a Met Office Amber heat warning is in place.

"If your rubbish, recycling or garden waste is due to be collected on Thursday or Friday, please put it out for collection by 6am, to ensure it's picked up.

"If you’re putting it out the night before, make sure it's covered so the gulls and other wildlife can’t get to it."

The authority says collections are due to go back to normal on Monday (15 August).

You can keep up to date with the region's forecast here.