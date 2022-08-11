Play Brightcove video

Watch the puppies that are now in the care of the RSCPA

A dog breeder from Plymouth left puppies suffering after they were subjected to "barbaric" and "painful" procedure to crop their ears.

An RSPCA investigation found two puppies with cropped ears in the care of breeder Jamie James.

In text messages uncovered by the RSPCA, he wrote: "You get top money if you get their ears done. That's what I'm going to do."

At a hearing at Plymouth Magistrates' Court, the 27-year-old was sentenced to 12 months in prison after he admitted to twice carrying out a prohibited procedure by cropping the ears of protected animals as well as carrying out veterinary practices while not being not registered veterinary surgeon.

He was also handed a 20-year disqualification from keeping animals and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge and £600 costs.

Adrian James - who is Jamie's father - admitted to twice carrying out a prohibited procedure by cropping the ears of protected animals and was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years. The 52-year-old was ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £600 costs.

Adrien's ban on keeping animals can be reviewed in seven years, while Jamie's ban will not be able to be reviewed for 15 years.

RSPCA officers visited Adrian James' address on Devonport Road, Plymouth in September 2021 and found a female grey merle pocket bully with cropped ears and a tan and white male pocket bully with cropped ears.

Phone records showed dogs were being sold for commercial gain through Gumtree, with a business logo shared between the two men.

In messages sent to his father on August 8 last year, Jamie James shared videos of puppies with freshly cropped ears - just hours after sharing clips showing the same dogs with their ears intact. Earlier messages showed he had travelled to Gloucestershire with the dogs before returning to Plymouth that day.

Additional messages see the two men discussing the dogs' ears and showing a tool to remove staples. There were also discussions about giving the dogs a substance to allow them to remove the staples, with comments and videos showing the effect the substance had on the dogs and a picture showing a staple that had been removed.

RSPCA Inspector Jim Farr, who led the cropping investigation, said after the hearing: "Ear cropping is a painful process in which part or all of the ear is removed for cosmetic reasons. It is illegal under the Animal Welfare Act. Ear cropping has been illegal in the UK for a long time, for good reason.

"It's a barbaric, painful procedure that's carried out purely to achieve a 'desired look' and to make a dog appear tougher. However, removing a dog's ears can have serious, lifelong implications for that dog."

The dogs are still suffering as a result of the cropping and will be rehomed by the charity.