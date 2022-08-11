Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment firefighters tackle a large blaze in Cornwall (Video credit: BPM Media)

Dramatic pictures show the moment 250 square metres of gorse, woodland and thick grass went up in flames in another wildfire in Cornwall.

Firefighters along with six pumping appliances were called to the scene yesterday (10 August) in a field near St Hilary.

Appliances from Penzance helped tackle the blaze which could be seen for miles, with a large plume of smoke rising from the ground.

Smoke from the large fire could be seen for miles Credit: BPM Media

It comes as crews in Cornwall have attended more than a dozen fires in the open since this time last week, with warnings across the region to be extra vigilant during the heatwave.

A weather warning for extreme heat is also prompting a plea for people not to use barbecues or camping stoves in parts of the South West.

The fire spread over a large area near St Hilary Credit: BPM Media

A statement from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said on Wednesday (10 August): "Fire Service resources are in attendance at this location due to a reignition.

"Fire crews from Penzance, St Ives, Tolvaddon and Helston, along with a water carrier from Helston and an off-road light pump from Perranporth and the incident command unit from St Just were tackling a fire involving about 250 square metres of gorse, woodland and thick grass that was burning."

The service has been contacted for further information.