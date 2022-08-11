Play Brightcove video

Watch moment Ed Slater arrives back at Kingsholm Stadium

Gloucester Rugby star Ed Slater and his teammates have completed a 350-mile charity bike ride following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND).

The group set off on Monday morning and pedalled up to Leicester before returning to the Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester, where they were welcomed by crowds of cheering supporters.

Ed, who is 34 years old, was diagnosed with MND last month.

His gruelling cycling challenge has already raised more than £167k to help him and his family.

At the finish line, he said: "I'm going to go through a range of emotions, I'll get emotional now talking about it.

"There will be a lot of sadness because of the disease, what it means for me and my family.

"But also just so proud that people have turned out in the numbers they have, and to feel that kind of love is important when you have got the disease that I do, to know that people are behind you. "

Ed Slater and his teammates set off on Monday morning Credit: ITV News West Country

The former rugby player said the amount of support people have shown him since his diagnosis has been 'mind-blowing'.

He told the crowds: "I don't know where to start, it's been a tough three days but I couldn't pick a group of guys better to travel with me.

"It's really emotional to feel all your support, I'm just a normal bloke from Milton Keynes who's okay at rugby - and the way you have supported me after this diagnosis is huge. I never would have expected it, so I just have to thank you from me and my family."

The lock - who has represented England - announced last month he was retiring from the sport after doctors discovered the degenerative condition following months of tests.

MND is a degenerative disease which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure. It can lead to patients being unable to speak and walk. The NHS says the disease is rare and it mainly affects people in their 60s and 70s.