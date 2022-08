A fire has broken out at Stoke Park in Bristol next to the M32.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of the incident and have been approached for comment.

Traffic on the M32 is so far unaffected.

The fire has broken out near Dower House in Stoke Park Credit: Elivka

It comes as the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat, bringing with it an increased risk of wild fires.

This is a breaking incident. More to follow.