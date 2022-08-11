There will be no culling of Canada geese at Lydney Lake, according to civic leaders.

Lydney Recreation Trust has announced that it is taking a non-lethal approach to managing the numbers of geese at the lake.

Canada geese have been fighting amongst themselves and driving away swans, mallard ducks and other species and bird droppings have caused disruption for sports clubs.

The trust, of which Lydney Town Council is the sole trustee, voted recently to manage and reduce the numbers of geese at the lake.

Mayor Tasha Saunders said she received death threats last week. And she said the whole issue had been blown out of proportion and that a cull was “always an option of last resort”.

The trust held an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday night (9 August) to consider their options to manage the population of Canada geese at the lake. Trustees received a confidential report from the company they have employed to deal with the issue.

“After employing this company on the July 25, 2022 to look at managing and controlling the Canada Geese population a new site visit was required to assess the current situation,” the trust said in a statement.

“The new report advised that due to the time of year and the fact that most of the geese had temporarily moved to another site they were able to start a non-lethal control using a conservation approach which would deter the Canada geese from returning in such high numbers.

“With much lower numbers at the site than when originally visited this new approach is believed to be the most effective. It is noted that this alternative report does not include ‘culling’ of any geese and that the management plan will increase the biodiversity of the whole area.

“The company will be regularly monitoring the water quality and all other wildlife in a study to show the work they are undertaking is having a positive effect on the lake and recreation trust area.

“Findings will allow the trustees to change and modify management accordingly.

“With fewer Canada geese the amount of faeces will naturally reduce and the trustees will continue to have ongoing discussions relating to introducing further measures on how to deter the Canada geese from feeding on the sports pitches.

“The feeding of geese, foods such as bread, is also a habit that will need to stop immediately.

“At the next relevant meeting the trustees will decide on the action needed to enforce and correct this behaviour as it is not only bad for the geese but it directly contributes to the amount of faeces present.”

Trustees voted unanimously to accept the new subsidiary report following an in-depth question and answer session with the company. The council says the subsidiary report at this stage remains confidential.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Carmelo Garcia