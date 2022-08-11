Iconic Cornwall pub The Jamaica Inn sold in multi-million-pound deal

An iconic pub in Bodmin has been sold for a reported £8million.

The Jamacia Inn is known throughout the world, having been immortalised in Daphne du Maurier’s best-selling novel The Jamaica Inn.

It tells the story of wreckers and smugglers who would visit the pub to dispose of their goods and try to avoid the excise men.

The book was turned into a TV adaptation in 2014.

The 18th-Century, 36-bedroom coaching inn near the A30 attracts thousands of visitors and coach parties every year and was once owned by the thriller writer Alistair MacLean.

Originally constructed around 1750, the Jamaica Inn consists of a restaurant, bar, farm shop and gift shop, as well as two museums dedicated to the history of smuggling and Daphne du Maurier.

Matthew Smith, who is a partner in the hotel agency team at Knight Frank property agents, which handled the sale, said: "Having brokered the deal to Allen when he purchased Jamaica Inn eight years ago it is quite remarkable what has been achieved under his ownership.

"A transformation from a traditional 17-bedroom coaching inn to a highly profitable thriving 36-bedroom multi-faceted business, whilst carefully preserving the 18th-century parts of the Inn.

"The business also benefits from future value-add opportunities to include planning permission to construct a substantial 200+ single story circular function suite.

"We're delighted to have introduced this opportunity to the Coaching Inn Group who will no doubt continue the growth of Jamaica Inn.”