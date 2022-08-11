A 57-year-old biker has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Ford Transit van in Devon.

The collision happened at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (10 August) at Sandymoor Cross between Holsworthy and Ashwater.

A man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver of the van was uninjured.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police: "Officers would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the roads at the scene were closed.

"Police would like anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to Please get in touch via the force website or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 757 10/08/22."