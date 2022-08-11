A driver had to be taken to hospital after a pedestrian reportedly threw a traffic cone at his face in Weymouth.

The assault took place at around 1.30pm on 18 July in a Tesco car park on Portland Road.

Dorset Police says that a silver Toyota entered the car park and the driver, who was a man in his 60s, started arguing with a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian reportedly shouted abuse at the driver before picking up a traffic cone and throwing it through the open window of the car.

The victim sustained a cut to his face that required hospital treatment.

Police officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to about the incident.

Police Constable Kerry Farwell, of Weymouth Police, said: “We are continuing to make enquiries into this incident and have obtained a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify.

“We fully appreciate the image is not the greatest quality, but it is the best we have and we are determined to carry out all lines of enquiry available to us to identify this individual.

“It may be someone is able to recognise him from his general build and clothing, or it might at least jog the memory of any witnesses who were in the area and have not already spoken to police.

“I would urge anyone with information that might assist our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220115715.