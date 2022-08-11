Play Brightcove video

Jet skiers in Cornwall have been warned about the risks they pose to seals after a group were pictured getting too close.

In a video released by the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust (CSGRT), three jet skiers can be seen approaching the seals resting on rocks on Cornwall's north coast.

While they did turn off their engines, the jet skiers were intruding on the seals' safe space and some of the animals who were asleep were suddenly alert, while others started panicking and scrambling along the rocks to the safety of the sea.

This is the second warning the charity has given to people about spooking the seals and other sea mammals.

Sue Sayer, the founder and director of CSGRT said: "We're not pointing the finger at any particular group. We're trying to raise awareness and encourage people who come to the seaside to be extra careful around seals.

"Seals are a spectacular sight and they are amazing creatures but they don't like being scared or spooked."

She added: "It's all about educating both holidaymakers and residents and also encouraging others like water sports businesses on the coast to help spread the message, which many of them already do.

"If you spook seals not only there is a risk they might injure themselves but they'll disappear underwater so you won't be able to see them. There is a win, win scenario where people leave seals where they find them, that means people can enjoy watching them, seals don't get spooked and it's better for the environment."

The charity said seals need space on land to regularly rest, digest their food and socialise. Disturbance impacts are often invisible and delayed. Pregnant females disturbed in the summer waste energy reserves, so they can’t feed their pups enough in the autumn, which means they die in the winter.

Disturbance is always a waste of energy, often results in injury and can be fatal. In the wild, every calorie counts and can make the difference between life and death.

The charity has released the following advice about watching seals from a safe distance: