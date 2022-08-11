Pedestrian injured after being hit by passing car in Weston-super-Mare

A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a passing car in Weston-super-Mare.

A man in his 30s was walking along Elm Tree Road when he was struck. The driver failed to stop at the scene of the collision, according to police.

The incident happened just after 4.30pm on Friday 5 August. The pedestrian sustained an injury to his hip.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’re keen to trace the driver of this blue Mini One which was seen on CCTV in the area at the time.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage or any information."