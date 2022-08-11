A "man" being bundled into a car boot in Gloucestershire turns out to have been a mannequin.

Gloucestershire Police launched an investigation on Wednesday 10 August after getting a call from a concerned member of the public who said they had seen a man being put in the boot of a car.

Urgent enquiries then took place throughout the day following the incident on the A48 in Blakeney and detectives then appealed to the public for information.

Following this appeal, several people contacted Gloucestershire Constabulary to say they had also seen this incident - and that some believed it was a mannequin.

Police also received a call from a company which designs and creates realistic training mannequins, saying it was a water rescue mannequin which was being loaded into a car.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers would like to thank the caller who reported the incident which was a call made with good intent, and for those who came forward with information following the appeal."