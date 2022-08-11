Thousands of people are set to flock to Ashton Court for the return of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta this week.

The festival gates open today (August 11) with mass ascents, nightglows and more planned until the end of the fiesta on Sunday (August 14).

It is the first time the fiesta has returned fully since the start of the pandemic.

At points during the event, Clifton Suspension Bridge will be entirely closed.

There will be no access to the bridge for pedestrians and vehicles from 6pm to midnight on the Thursday and Saturday of the festival - coinciding with the nightglows.

How to get to Bristol International Balloon Fiesta by car, on foot, by bike and by train:

By car

For those arriving by car when the suspension bridge is closed, the best route is to go across the Cumberland Basin via Hotwells. There are signs directing people to the various car parks across the fiesta site.

All car park tickets must be purchased in advance and are single entry only. Tickets are non-refundable even in cases where the balloons do not fly.

By bus

Due to driver shortages this year, there will be no shuttle bus service running to the fiesta.

But Ashton Gate Stadium is a short walk away. The following public buses serve this area:

24 Ashton Vale to Southmead Hospital (via city entre) – stop at ASHTON ROAD for the balloon fiesta.

X1 and X2 Weston-super-Mare to the city centre (Via Long Ashton) stop at BLACKMOORS LANE for the balloon fiesta.

X3, X3A and X4 Portishead to the city centre (via Pill and Abbots Leigh )– stop at BLACKMOORS LANE for the balloon fiesta.

X6 Clevedon to the city centre (via Failand and Hotwells – stop at BLACKMOORS LANE for the balloon fiesta.

X7 Weston-super-Mare to the city centre (via Congresbury, Yatton, Clevedon and Nailsea) stop at BLACKMOORS LANE for the balloon fiesta.

X8 Nailsea to the city centre (Via Hotwells) - stop at BLACKMOORS LANE for the balloon fiesta

X9 Nailsea to the city centre (via Wraxall Long Ashton and Hotwells) - stop at BLACKMOORS LANE for the balloon fiesta.

M2 Long Ashton Park & Ride to the city centre (via Temple Meads and Cabot Circus) – stop at ASHTON GATE for the balloon fiesta.

By train

The closest railway station to the fiesta is Bristol Temple Meads.

If you are travelling from South Wales on Sunday 14 August then ongoing rail improvements in the Severn Tunnel will affect train services running between South Wales and Bristol until midday

For the most up-to-date travel information check out the GWR website.

By foot or bike

For walking or on bikes, the main route into the fiesta site from Bristol city centre is via Festival Way. Festival Way is Route 33 on the Cycle Route Network. Head to the Sustrans website for full details.