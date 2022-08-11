The special shapes set to fly at first mass ascent of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is returning to the city in full for the first time since before the pandemic this week.
The gates of the festival are set to open at 12pm today (August 11) with four days of events planned.
The first mass ascent - which is the special shapes launch - is set to take off at around 6pm this evening before the first of two nightglows is held later tonight.
More mass ascents are scheduled at 6am and 6pm on each day of the fiesta, with a second nightglow scheduled for Saturday.
Special shapes at this year's fiesta include Busby the Queens Guard, Dolly the Sheep, Daisy, the Cloud Hopper Balloon, Orange, Joycon Lips, Slick the Dragon and more - including crowd favourite UP balloon.
These are some of the special shapes you'll be able to see at the fiesta tonight...