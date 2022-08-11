Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is returning to the city in full for the first time since before the pandemic this week.

The gates of the festival are set to open at 12pm today (August 11) with four days of events planned.

The first mass ascent - which is the special shapes launch - is set to take off at around 6pm this evening before the first of two nightglows is held later tonight.

More mass ascents are scheduled at 6am and 6pm on each day of the fiesta, with a second nightglow scheduled for Saturday.

Special shapes at this year's fiesta include Busby the Queens Guard, Dolly the Sheep, Daisy, the Cloud Hopper Balloon, Orange, Joycon Lips, Slick the Dragon and more - including crowd favourite UP balloon.

These are some of the special shapes you'll be able to see at the fiesta tonight...

The bottle balloon is one of the special shapes set to appear at the fiesta.

This UP-inspired balloon is a firm favourite among fans.

The rocket hot air balloon.

This impressive orange design is among this year's special shapes

The first mass ascent is due to take off at 6pm

The fiesta will run from August 11-14 this year

One of the special shapes which will be at Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022

The Joycon Lips special shape.

The first mass ascent will see special shapes go up above Ashton Court

The choc dips balloon will be at the 2022 fiesta

The rocket balloon is a firm favourite amongst fans

The egg balloon, which will be at the fiesta this year.

Daisy the sheep is among this year's special shapes.