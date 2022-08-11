Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after receiving reports a man was seen being put in the boot of a car on the A48 in Blakeney, Gloucestershire.

Officers say they got a call from a member of the public saying they saw a man and a woman putting a man in a T-shirt into the boot of a dark coloured car. The car is thought to be a five-door hatchback.

It is understood to have happened on Wednesday morning (10 August) close to the Manchester House Bed and Breakfast at around 9.15am.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Urgent enquiries have been ongoing this morning and, as the man has not yet been identified or found, detectives are now appealing to the public to try and establish what was taking place.

"Police are particularly keen to speak to the drivers of a white van and a white car which were believed to have also been passing at the time.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 149."