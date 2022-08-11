The first mass ascent of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been cancelled due to "unpredictable wind conditions".

The first mass ascent of the fiesta, which is running now until Sunday 14 August, was due to take off at around 6pm tonight (11 August).

But organisers have revealed it will not go ahead.

Tonight's nightglow will go ahead as planned, although the fireworks finale has been cancelled due to the fire risk caused by the heatwave.

In a statement, the fiesta's organisers said: "Due to unpredictable wind conditions, we are unable to fly this eve.

"The balloonists are busy setting up to tether in the arena for you all before an epic nightglow at 9pm.

"We’re looking very good for a mass ascent tomorrow morning."