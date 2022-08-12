Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the balloons take to the skies above the city

Dozens of hot air balloons have taken to the skies for Bristol International Balloon Fiesta's first mass ascent.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is a highlight in the city's calendar, but like hundreds of other events it has been hit by the pandemic in recent years.

Yesterday's mass ascent had to be cancelled by organisers due to unpredictable winds, but the first night glow did go ahead.

Just after 6am this morning, the green smoke at the Ashton Court Estate meant the first mass ascent was given the go ahead by organisers, as crowds gathered below.

63 hot air balloons took to the skies in total, leaving in stages.

What is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

Bristol's Balloon Fiesta is Europe's largest hot air balloon event and has been running since 1979 - with mass ascents taking off from Ashton Court, sending balloons flying above the skies of the city.

It all began when Don Cameron, founder of Bristol-based balloon company Cameron Balloon Ltd, talked about his worldwide adventures at the pub and the idea was then floated to hold a balloon meet.

The event has now happened for decades and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019.