A man was racially abused while sitting in his car in a supermarket car park, police say.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are investigating after an unknown man approached the victim, who was sat outside the Sainsburys car park in Wessex Fields, Frome, and started making "racial comments" towards him.

The suspect then reportedly climbed into his own vehicle, parked near the victim’s stationary vehicle, and continued to racially abuse him.

Officers are asking any witnesses to the abuse to come forward.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset said: "The victim described the man as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of large build with brown hair with a receding hairline.

"The suspect was wearing dark jeans, green-brown t-shirt and was clean-shaven. He was driving a dark-coloured 4×4-style vehicle.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us."