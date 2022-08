The body of a woman reported missing to police has been found in Sidmouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 54-year-old Sarah Buckingham, who is from Exeter, has been made aware.

She was reported missing on Wednesday 10 August and the body was found on Thursday 11 August.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.