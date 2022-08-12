A speeding driver was caught overtaking 11 cars and a lorry in an 'incredibly dangerous' and 'careless' manoeuvre on the A361 in Devizes.

A Swindon man in his 50s who was at the wheel of the Picasso car was reported to court after being pulled over by Wiltshire Police.

Roads Policing Unit Sergeant Will Ayres said: “It is staggering to think that this driver thought it wise or necessary to overtake so many vehicles.

“It was an incredibly dangerous and careless manoeuvre, and it is very fortunate that it didn’t result in a collision.

“Driving at excess speed can have serious consequences, and drivers must exercise great care and caution if overtaking and be mindful of road safety at all times.”

Police say the driver performed the move past the scene of a recent fatal crash.