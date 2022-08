More than 60 hot air balloons flew over Bristol as the first mass ascent was given the go ahead at the Bristol Balloon Fiesta this morning.

It was a successful early morning launch after yesterday's planned mass ascent had to be cancelled by organisers because of unpredictable wind conditions.

Here are some of the best pictures from the first mass ascent

One of the many hot air balloons to take to the skies Credit: PA Images

Organisers gave the launch the green light just after 6am this morning Credit: PA Images

Yesterday's mass ascent had to be cancelled but this morning's was a success Credit: PA images

Some of the branded balloons over Bristol Credit: PA images

More than 60 balloons were registered to fly Credit: PA images