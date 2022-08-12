The mass ascent on the second evening of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been cancelled due to the weather.

While the festival had a successful mass ascent this morning (12 August), it is the second day in the row the evening ascent has been unable to take off.

Mass ascents are planned for each morning and evening of the four-day fiesta - at around 6am and 6pm - but are entirely weather-dependent.

In a statement, organisers said: " We are sad to announce that we are unable to fly this evening due to wind direction and hot air rising which would cause turbulence.

"With a beautiful looking morning tomorrow, we're hopeful for a mass ascent. See you bright and early.

"The blue carpark is sold out but red carpark tickets are still available. You can come along with either ticket so we're looking forward to seeing you for Super Saturday."

Watch mass ascent take off from Ashton Court on Friday morning

Play Brightcove video

More than 60 balloons took off from the site this morning in the first mass ascent of the fiesta, which is back for the first time in three years following the pandemic.

Last night also saw a successful nightglow display, with another planned tomorrow evening (Saturday 13 August).