Dozens of hot air balloons are set to take off from Ashton Court this morning on the third day of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

The balloons are expected to fly over North Somerset, towards Nailsea, with huge crowds gathered at Ashton Court Estate to watch the ascent.

It is the second morning in a row people in the city will be treated to the impressive spectacle, after 63 balloons took off on Friday.

People were also treated to an impressive nightglow display on Thursday - with the second set to take place this evening.

However, the fiesta has had to cancel both of its evening mass ascents due to the weather.

The fireworks finales have also been cancelled this year due to the increased fire risk caused by the heatwave, but a successful nightglow was held on Thursday night with a second planned for this evening (Saturday 13 August).

Thousands of people are expected to visit the Ashton Court Estate over the weekend to enjoy mass ascents, balloon tethering and entertainment throughout the day and into the evening.

The weather has been confirmed as being safe to fly, with balloons now being inflated.