Three teenagers have been arrested after a man in his 30s was hurt in an incident in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police were called to a disorder in Queen's Park, in Swindon, on Friday afternoon (12 August).

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of a Class B drug.

Soon afterwards, police then arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of GBH, possession of a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. A 15-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of GBH.

All three have now been released on conditional bail.

The victim’s injuries were not believed to be serious.

Det Sgt Sarah Munday said: “As part of our investigation we are appealing for witnesses to this assault which took place around 4pm yesterday in what is a very public place.

“If you heard or saw anything suspicious in this area around this time please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54220085132.

“We will be continuing with extra patrols in the area today so please do not be alarmed by this. If you have any concerns, please speak to one of our officers.”