The mass ascent on the third evening of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been cancelled due to the weather.

While spectacular mass ascents have taken off from the fiesta's home at Ashton Court on both Friday and Saturday mornings, the weather has caused issues in the evenings.

Mass ascents are planned for each morning and evening of the four-day fiesta - at around 6am and 6pm - but are entirely weather-dependent.

Today (Saturday 13 August) is the third day the evening mass ascent has had to be cancelled.

This evening's nightglow is set to go ahead as planned, with tethered balloons due to light up to a specially-created soundtrack at around 9pm. The fireworks finale has been cancelled due to the increased fire risk posed by the heatwave.

In a statement, organisers said: " We're experiencing extreme heat due to the amber weather alert, and have taken the early decision that due to the wind direction and weather conditions, there will be no mass ascent at 6pm.

"The nightglow will go ahead as planned at 9pm. "

The fiesta is back this year for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic, and more than 60 balloons took off from the site on Thursday and Friday mornings.