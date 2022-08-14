Chippenham FC defender 'stabilised' after collapsing on pitch

Chippenham Town FC says that Pablo Martinez should make a "full recovery" after collapsing on the pitch during their a game.

The defender was taken ill 27 minutes into the National League South match against Chelmsford City on Saturday (13 July).

The former Bristol Rovers player had to be taken to hospital by ambulance and the game was suspended.

In a statement, the Wiltshire club said: "Supporters who attended today’s home game with Chelmsford City will be aware of an on-field incident concerning Pablo Martinez, resulting in his transfer to hospital in Bristol.

"We can advise that Pablo’s condition is not life-threatening and we will update the website as soon as we are able to."

Martinez moved to Bristol Rovers in August 2020. The twenty-year-old left EFL side Bristol Rovers earlier this summer.

He played eight times for the club in League One towards the end of the 2020-21 season and featured once in League Two last season.