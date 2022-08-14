Blue Badge holders will soon have to pay to park in Wiltshire Council car parks.

It is part of a series of changes the authority is making to its car parking charges - after four years without an increase.

It means all other drivers have already seen parking increased by 10p more per hour since April.

Charges have also been introduced at Castle Combe car park.

The changes will be introduced from 1 September.

Cllr Dr Mark McClelland said the changes were agreed upon in February as part of the council's budget-making process for the 2022/23 financial year.

Cllr McClelland said: "It was a difficult decision, but we have not increased parking charges in four years, and we have no intention of doing so again in the next four years.

"These changes, which are evidence-based as set out in our business plan, will enable us to continue to invest in both parking and vital services in Wiltshire."