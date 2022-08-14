Dozens of hot air balloons are set to take off from Ashton Court this morning on the final day of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

Balloons are set to begin taking off shortly, with the wind expected to mean they will fly over.

It is the third morning in a row people in the city will be treated to the impressive spectacle, after more than 60 balloons took off on Friday and Saturday mornings.

People have also been treated to two impressive nightglow displays, on the Thursday and Saturday of the fiesta, as well as balloon tethering and entertainment at Ashton Court Estate.

However, the fiesta has had to cancel all of its evening mass events due to the weather.

The fireworks finales have also been cancelled this year due to the increased fire risk caused by the heatwave, but a successful nightglow was held on Thursday night with a second planned for this evening (Saturday 13 August).

Huge crowds have gathered at Ashton Court to watch the early morning ascents, with record numbers seen this year.

People have then enjoyed balloon tethering and entertainment throughout the day as well as two nightglows.

The weather has been confirmed as being safe to fly, with balloons due to begin taking off at around 6am.