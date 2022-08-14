The final mass ascent of Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has been cancelled due to the weather.

While spectacular mass ascents have taken off from the fiesta's home at Ashton Court every morning since it opened, the weather has caused issues in the evenings.

Today (Sunday 14 August) is the fourth day in a row the evening mass ascent has had to be cancelled.

Mass ascents are planned for each morning and evening of the four-day fiesta - at around 6am and 6pm - but are entirely weather-dependent.

In a statement, organisers said: " So balloonies, thank you for turning out today in this incredible heat to support us.

"We're sorry to say that we will not be flying at 6pm due to thermals which create columns of rising warm air which displace the air above causing up and down drafts which can sometimes affect the pilot's level of control. We have the BBC Upload stage, Brizzle Kicks Stage and Bandstand to explore this afternoon as well as a huge array of traders, food and drink to enjoy.

"We're sorry that we can't finish the weekend with a bang for you but we'll see you soon for some music and entertainment. Next up in the arena is a skydive followed by Broke FMX stunt motorcycle display team."

It is the first time the fiesta has been held since the start of the pandemic and more than 60 hot air balloons have taken off from the site in morning mass ascents.

There have also been two successful nightglows, on Thursday and Saturday, with thousands of people attending the free event.