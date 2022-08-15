Play Brightcove video

Footage shows how close the fire was to people's homes

Multiple patches of dry grass just a few metres away from homes in South Bristol were deliberately set on fire.

The blaze on the Northern Slopes, on Friday 12 August, has left behind patches of charred grass.

The flames were just a few yards away from the backs of people's homes in Lurgan Walk and Glyn Vale, in Knowle West.

The fire service says the blaze was deliberate and consisted of several fires which were set at around the same time.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service duty group commander Dave Hodges said: “We were first called to the location off Kingswear Road at 9.19pm to reports of a fire and found it already well alight.”

There are large patches of blackened, burnt grass on the Northern Slopes Credit: BPM Media

Fire crews used a combination of hose reels, beaters and drag forks to put out the blaze and spent an hour at the location.

The crews found there were multiple seats of fire, which means the fire was started deliberately and not the result of a disposable barbecue.

Dave said: "That's quite concerning to us because someone has gone along the Northern Slopes setting a series of fires on very dry grass and trees.

“Given the conditions at the moment, a fire like this can spread extremely quickly - all it needs is a bit of wind and it can start to affect fences and gardens and then people’s houses."

During the heatwave, there have been multiple fires across the region including at Stoke Park in Bristol.

More than 15 acres of fields were also destroyed during a blaze in Taunton, while Cornwall has also seen a series of wild fires.

Avon and Somerset Police have been approached for comment.