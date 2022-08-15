Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has defended itself after an independent trader claimed the event showed "a lack of support" for small businesses.

Thousands of people attended the four-day festival this year, which was returning in full for the first time since the pandemic.

While the hot weather and unpredictable wind conditions meant all of the evening ascents had to be cancelled, dozens of balloons went up each morning and people were also treated to live music, entertainment and two nightglows.

But one trader, Can't Dance Coffee, claimed it was forced to stop trading as it could not compete with the fiesta's main sponsor Costa.

In a social media post, the business said: "We weren't alerted of the fact Costa would be handing out free coffees to all visitors as they entered the arena all weekend. This is something we can't compete with and therefore to avoid further financial loss, we have loaded out of the fiesta.

"As a small business it is very hard when the larger coffee chains pull these stunts (without us knowing in advance) and it leaves a bit of a sour taste in our mouths with the balloon fiesta not supporting small and local businesses like ourselves.

"Apologies to anyone looking to find us there - Clifton is open all weekend for you.

"Thank you to everyone who did come down to buy a coffee from us - we appreciate you.

"We don't feel comfortable aligning with an event that so blatantly shows a lack of support for small biz."

The post provided a range of comments, with some people pointing out that the free fiesta relies on its sponsors financially.

In response directly to Can't Dance Coffee, the fiesta's organisers said: "We've been trying to call you today as we would prefer to have had this discussion with you ahead of posting our response, we do feel it's right to respond to your complaint for everyone to see.

"We have been very open that Costa is our lead sponsor and has been throughout the pandemic and this year. They have been on our website for almost two years and their support for the festival has been widely advertised.

"On Friday, they gave away the RTD cold coffee cans to visitors who were waiting in line at their stand for a couple of hours in the heat of the day and on exit from the festival as people were leaving.

"This was more of a gesture of goodwill to very hot fiesta visitors than anything else. This was to a very limited audience on just Friday and definitely not to all visitors or every day.

"Costa gave away no hot coffees on site throughout the weekend.

"Costa is very supportive of the independent coffee scene, as are we of our independent traders. They have been very sensitive to the trading environment and focussed much of their activity on adding value to the event with an entertainment programme and great support for our balloonists in their area, providing coffee for all the teams.

"Costa, as our biggest sponsor, pays for all the balloon fuel throughout the event - literally making it happen, as well as supporting us to keep the event happening and FREE to attend. An element which is very important to us as a community event for Bristol and beyond.

"At this stage, it seems pertinent for us to highlight that this event costs £880,000 to stage and without our sponsors, it simply would not happen. We’re determined to keep this event going under ever more challenging circumstances and Costa have stepped forward to help us again and again.

"If you were unhappy with your pitch location, we would happily have worked with you to move you elsewhere on the site, but while Costa was in a great position for people arriving at the event, your pitch was directly near the launch field and a great spot to catch people during and after the balloon launches."