Watch revellers queueing outside Newquay station as they leave Boardmasters (Credit: BPM Media)

Festival-goers returning home from Boardmasters are facing 'travel chaos' this morning (15 August).

Newquay station has been described as 'absolute carnage' as crowds gathered inside and outside waiting to catch trains.

One of those still stuck at the railway station said: "Newquay train station packed with Boardmasters festival-goers.

Revellers have been stuck outside the train station in Newquay as they struggle to get home Credit: BPM Media

"GWR staff are only letting people on with seat reservations on the 7.40am train. People are not happy and it’s absolute carnage."

Tom Barker also wrote on social media: "If you’re travelling from Boardmasters make sure you get to the station early.

"It’s complete chaos."

Traffic information website Inrix is also reporting delays in the area as people leave the festival which finished yesterday (15 August).

An update says: "Very slow traffic due to people leaving Boardmasters Festival on roads around Newquay. Congestion to Watergate Road which is the main road between Porth and the Festival Site. Also busy on the A3059 as people make an early exit."

It comes as some train services have been disrupted following strike action this weekend affecting Great Western Rail's timetable.

The company issued a warning yesterday saying: "Travelling home from Boardmasters tomorrow? There will be extra trains running but there will be a queuing system in place.

"Please arrive early, bring plenty of water and allow extra time for your journey."