Garden waste collections in Plymouth will stop early this year due to financial pressures, the council has announced.

Plymouth City Council says "unprecedented" budget pressures are being the move to stop collections.

One final collection will take place today (August 15).

In a statement, the authority said: “We have not taken the decision lightly, but we are facing a serious financial position.

"We announced last week that we are currently faced with a £13.6million shortfall in our in-year budget. This is due in large part to circumstances beyond our control, not least rapidly rising energy costs.”

The decision does not affect the collection of brown and green bins.

Hundreds of people have commented on the council's Facebook page about the announcement, with many unhappy about the decision.

One resident said: " This announcement has really made me angry. How long before household and recycling collections are reduced?

"Last year the garden waste collection was extended when it wasn't needed, this year it has been reduced when it is needed."

Others raised concerns people will now put their garden waste in with other household waste, or fly-tip their rubbish.

The council says g arden waste can be taken to recycling centres across Plymouth.