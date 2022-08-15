An amber weather warning has been issued for parts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset by the Met Office.

The 'danger to life' warning is the second to be issued in the region, with a yellow thunderstorm warning covering the whole of the South West in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17 August.

The amber warning is in place from 2pm to 8pm today (Monday 15 August). It stretches down just past Wadebridge in Cornwall, across to Exeter in Devon and up just past Taunton in Somerset.

The Met Office says: "Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.

"Spray and sudden flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Some communities are likely to become cut off if roads flood.

"Power cuts are likely to occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."